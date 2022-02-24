TODAY…

It poured overnight and there were several power outages through our state due to the wind. Some areas even received close to an inch and three quarters in parts of the state. Gusts got up to 60 mph in New London and around 52 MPH in some other areas!

Now that the rain has pushed out, it’s still a very chilly feel this Tuesday. As of 11am, temperatures are in the 30s and 40s but with a gusty wind coming in from the SW, it’s only feeling like it’s in the 30s and 20s. Brr! Grab a warm jacket heading out the door.

Today we only get into the upper 40s- mid 50s.. which is about 10 degrees cooler than our normal average this time of year. Our normal high temperature in the Hartford area is 62 degrees for April 19th. This afternoon we will see some sunshine and possibly some spotty drizzle, a couple isolated showers.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

The rest of the week is looking good! Tomorrow will be dry and much brighter with abundant sunshine. While not as windy, a breeze will still be noticeable. We’ll start the day between 35 and 40 degrees, then peak in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will feature at least scattered clouds, with a breeze. However, temperatures trend milder, likely reaching or exceeding 60! Friday, we’ll end the week dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s. For comparison, our normal high is in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND…

Looking ahead to next weekend, the 2-day period still appears dry and comfortable. Morning lows in the 40s, afternoon highs in the 60s. It looks like we will see a good amount of sunshine on Saturday and more clouds rolling in on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday, as of now, looks dry and comfortable with highs again in the 60s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson