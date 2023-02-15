Early Warning Weather

By Scot Haney

Unseasonably mild temps go even higher, to the point records could again be challenged. Before the week is up, you’ll need the rain gear!

Today, 2/15/23: Clouds erode early, giving way to a partly to mostly sunny sky through the afternoon hours. Breezy, milder. High: 58 inland, 55 shore.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 48.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, chance for scattered showers toward/after sunset. Wind strengthens, warm! Low: 48. High: 65 inland, 62 shore.

Friday: Rain likely through midday, then partial clearing by sunset. Temperatures peak early, in the mid-50s, then slowly fall... by the evening commute they’ll be in the 30s. Windy!

Saturday: Sunny, cooler! Low: 22. High: 40 inland, 42 shore.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, milder. Breezy. Low: 26. Highs: 51 inland, 50 shore.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness, chance for late day showers. Breezy. Low: 31. High: 53 inland, 52 shore.

Tuesday: Morning showers, then a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 34. High: 44 inland, 45 shore.

