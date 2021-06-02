Paleo Banana Bread
Be sure to cook this loaf in a 3 1/2" by 5" bread pan. If you cook it in a larger loaf pan it will turn out flat because it will spread farther in the pan.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup almond flour blanched
2 medium bananas
3 whole eggs
1 tablespoon coconut oil solid
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 teaspoon stevia liquid
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a small baking pan (3 1/2" by 5") with parchment paper.
Combine all of the ingredients in a high powered blender or food processor (this combines all of the ingredients into the smoothest texture and makes a big difference in the consistency and texture, so it is highly suggested to use a blender or food processor in combining).
Once the batter is smooth, pour it into the loaf pan and cook on 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour until golden brown on top.
