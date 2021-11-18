A limited series about the Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson sex tape scandal is coming to Hulu.
Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as the formerly married couple in "Pam & Tommy."
In the trailer which debuted Wednesday, Seth Rogen stars as the electrician who stole a sex tape from the home of Lee, who came to fame as the drummer for the heavy metal band Motley Crue and Anderson, who became famous as one of the stars of "Baywatch."
"Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading," James as a worried Anderson says in the trailer.
"Baby, we will get it back," Stan as Lee replies.
They did not get it back and the erotic footage of the pair became a part of the pop culture zeitgeist.
"Pam & Tommy debuts on Hulu February 2.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.