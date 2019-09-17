Paul Hogan says he's great as 'Crocodile Dundee' but not as a husband

Paul Hogan has been married twice, but according to him, he's not too good at it.
The "Crocodile Dundee" star had his story told on ABC TV's "Australian Story," in which he shared about his career and personal life.
"I'm not a great husband," Hogan said. "I'm good early."
Hogan, who is approaching his 80th birthday, first married Nolene Edwards in 1958 when he was 22.
The pair went on to have five children over a marriage of almost 30 years, during which time they split briefly.
Hogan and Edwards divorced after he fell in love with his "Crocodile Dundee" co-star, Linda Kozlowski.
He said he and Kozlowski didn't initially click.
"She thought I was a little bit aloof or a little bit... closed," Hogan said.
Kozlowski and Hogan split in 2013. They have one son together.
