Paul McCartney has made a new music video for animal rights group PETA in a campaign to end animal testing.
Billboard debuted the animated video from the Beatles legend which is set to his 1993 protest song, "Looking for Changes." McCartney, an outspoken animal rights activist, donated the song to PETA's campaign to end experiments on animals. The video urges a shift to "more reliable, non-animal tests."
"I'm looking for changes that will continue the momentum of getting animals out of laboratories," McCartney said. "Experiments on animals are unethical -- they're a colossal failure and a waste of time and money. We can and must do better."
McCartney is part of a long list of musicians, including Nick Cave, The Black Keys, Sia, Morrissey, and Chrissie Hynde, who've donated their songs to PETA, whose motto is, "animals are not ours to experiment on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.