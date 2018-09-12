A Bristol man is facing charges after police said he assaulted a victim, knocking him unconscious.
The fight happened in a municipal parking lot in Southington a little before 2 a.m. on Aug. 19.
Police said 21-year-old Landin Rutledge was allegedly involved in a dispute with a victim, and punched him in the head, knocking him unconscious.
While the victim was on the ground, police said Rutledge allegedly stomped on the victim’s head.
The warrant also said police are looking for an acquaintance who allegedly punched another victim, causing an eye laceration.
The first victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious head injuries. The second was taken to the hospital as well for treatment on the laceration.
Rutledge was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.