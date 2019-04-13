NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) -- Police in Connecticut say a man crashed his SUV into a stranger's yard and then wandered in the house naked.
Newtown Police say 35-year-old Joseph Achenbach, of Watertown, crashed his Ford Escape into the rear yard of a house while the homeowners were shopping Saturday morning.
The homeowners returned to find Achenbach wandering around naked. Police say he entered through an unlocked sliding glass door and was apparently naked when he crashed his vehicle as his clothes could not be located. They say alcohol and possibly drugs played a role in Achenbach's behavior.
Achenbach has been charged with criminal trespassing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated. He's being held on $5,000 bond and will appear in court Monday. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.
