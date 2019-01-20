Police are on scene in Middletown where an Eversource subcontractor was killed while repairing a line on Sunday afternoon.
The incident took place on Millbrook Rd. just after 3:17 p.m.
Police said the lineman was completing work on a tree when another tree fell on top of him.
The lineman’s identity has not yet been released.
A spokesperson for Eversource, Mitchell Gross said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."
Middletown Mayor Dad Drew offered a statement, writing,
"Please take a moment to think about this lineman and his family. Like those still out there, he was in harm’s way today for the benefit of others. We’re lucky to have such people around us and we give thanks for this one."
Millbrook Rd. remains closed at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
