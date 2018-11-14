MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Milford police arrested a man accused of stealing equipment from a construction site.
Early Wednesday morning, 47-year-old Dustin Ruocco was spotted inside a restricted construction site on Plains Road in Milford.
Police said he had gotten into the site by cutting a hole in the fence.
He was allegedly seen removing several high-end pieces of construction equipment.
Ruocco was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief.
He was held on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.