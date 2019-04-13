HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday afternoon in Hartford.
Officers were called to the area of 2190 Main St. around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The shooting is under investigation by Major Crimes Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.