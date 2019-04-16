HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are on the scene of three people shot on Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting took place at the intersection of Brook and Fairmount Streets.
Three adult males were shot, and all victims are conscious and alert.
Major Crimes detectives are headed to the scene.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
