NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were sent to the hospital after police said they were shot in New Haven on Saturday night.
Officers were called to a reporting shooting on Kensington Street near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue around 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound on his ankle an another who was shot in the leg.
The conditions of the two victims were not released by police.
There were no arrests made in the double shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. All calls can be kept confidential.
