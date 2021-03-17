PEEK INSIDE: This California home for sale is filled with mannequins wearing evening gowns

A property listing in South Lake Tahoe, CA has gone viral after dozens of mannequins wearing evening gowns are featured in photos inside the home.
The mannequins appear to be posed in several rooms of the five bedroom, 3 bath duplex listed on Deb Howard and Co. Real Estate. The home listed by Jesse Yohnka is on the market for $650,000.
The home is described as a unique opportunity and will be sold "as-is," which leaves many wondering if the mannequins are included.
Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
