TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- 1 person was injured in a rollover crash in Tolland early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Route 195 and Walbridge Hill Road, according to Tolland County 911.
The person was treated and transported to a hospital.
No further information is available.
