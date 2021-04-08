Pesto Chicken Cutlet Sub Sandwiches
Makes: 4 sandwich subs
THE INGREDIENTS
1 ½ pounds chicken cutlets*
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, to marinade chicken
~10 ounces (1 pint) cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced (if you have a mandolin to slice, use it!)
½ cup pesto (jarred or homemade)
8 slices provolone cheese
4 crusty hoagie/grinder rolls
Cracked black pepper
Optional: thicker balsamic glaze, to drizzle over subs
For the pesto:
3 bunches broccolini
½ cup finely chopped walnuts
½ cup finely grated parmesan or pecorino
~½ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 large garlic cloves, peeled
THE STEPS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
To marinate chicken cutlets: In a large Ziploc bag, marinate chicken cutlets in 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar by sealing the bag and massaging chicken in balsamic for 1-2 minutes. You can marinate chicken in the fridge for a few hours or overnight if you like more intensely flavored chicken!
To bake chicken cutlets: Open the bag up and place cutlets on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake chicken for 13-16 minutes until the thickest part of the cutlets register at least 165 degrees. Remove chicken from oven, but leave oven preheated to 400 degrees.
Cut chicken cutlets in half lengthwise.
Assembly is totally up to you! Here’s how I like to assemble my subs:
Slice sub rolls open and add a single layer of cheese to each roll (about 2 slices of cheese each). Melt cheese on rolls in the oven for 3 minutes.
Add 3 halves of chicken to each sub on top of the cheese. Then add a sprinkle of onion, a few cherry tomato halves, and 1-2 tablespoons of pesto per sub in small dollops. Add a crack of black pepper and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Dinner (or lunch!) is served!
For the pesto:
Blanch broccoli in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes, until al dente. Remove immediately and plunge in ice water. When completely cooled, remove from water, pat dry, and coarsely chop.
In a food processor, add blanched broccolini, olive oil, garlic cloves, and red pepper flakes.
Remove pesto from food processor and place in bowl. Stir in walnuts and cheese. Add extra olive oil if too thick.
Tip: Keeps in fridge for up to 5 days. Heat on stove or in microwave, and add olive oil to rejuvenate.
