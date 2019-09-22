Phoebe Waller-Bridge earns surprise win for best actress in a comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won't make Emmy history this year.
The odds had been in the legendary actress' favor to pick up the Emmy award for best comedy actress, but "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge ended up besting her in a surprise win.
Waller-Bridge's success in the acting category came just a few awards after she picked up a statue for outstanding comedy series writing.
"I'd like to say, honestly, from the bottom of my heart, that the reason I do it, is this," Waller-Bridge joked as she gestured toward her award during her first acceptance speech.
If she had won, Louis-Dreyfus would have become the performer with the most acting Emmys in the award show's history.
Louis-Dreyfus remains tied with Cloris Leachman for the record, with eight acting awards for her roles in "Veep," "The New Adventures of Old Christine" and "Seinfeld."
Louis-Dreyfus has an additional three statues for her work as an executive producer on "Veep."
In 2017, Louis-Dreyfus made history becoming the first actress to take home the best actress in a comedy award six times in a row for the same role, breaking a record set by Candice Bergen during her "Murphy Brown" years.
Amazon's "Fleabag" entered the night with 11 nominations.
In addition to Waller-Bridge's awards, "Fleabag" won the awards for best comedy series, best single-camera picture editing for a comedy series, best directing for a comedy series and best casting for a comedy series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.