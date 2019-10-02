Phoebe Waller-Bridge suggests 'Fleabag' may return someday

Phoebe Waller-Bridge teased the idea of more "Fleabag" to the show's devoted fans.
The Emmy-winning show's creator and star stopped by "Late Night" on Tuesday and told Seth Meyers she would like to revisit the complicated, layered woman she plays on the series -- one day.
"I quite like the idea of coming back to her -- well, me -- when I'm 50, because I feel like she would've had, you know, more life then, and God knows what she would've gotten up to," Waller-Bridge said. "And, actually, seeing a character like that in a later stage of life, I think, is exciting. But I think for now, she's been through enough! We've got to let her go!"
The series won multiple Emmys this year, including outstanding comedy series.
Waller-Bridge is also making her "Saturday Night Live" debut this weekend, and says she's pretty unfamiliar with the show since she's only watched clips of on YouTube.
"It was never aired in the UK, so I didn't know the madness that it is and how you create it and how it's written," she says. "We just thought it was a sketch show that you have time to prepare for. And turns out you don't, do you?"
