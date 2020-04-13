Pitbull releases uplifting song 'I Believe That We Will Win' about coronavirus pandemic

Pitbull is bringing the world together through his music.
"Mr. Worldwide" really is living up to his nickname with his latest single, "I Believe That We Will Win." The song is an anthem about the current global health crisis.
The song features lyrics, "You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear/And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise."
He also sings, "It's not how you fall/It's how you get back up."
Pitbull said on his Instagram page that proceeds from the song will go to charities that provide Covid-19 relief.
