Plácido Domingo cuts ties with Met Opera amid sexual misconduct claims

The show will not go on at The Metropolitan Opera for Plácido Domingo.
The opera star will not be performing his role as Macbeth in the Met's production of the Giuseppe Verdi classic and will not perform any production at the venue again, bringing to an end a professional relationship that began in 1968, according to statements shared with CNN.
"The Metropolitan Opera confirms that Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately," the statement from a Met spokesperson said. "The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down. The Met has no further comment at this time."
Domingo's image was removed from the "Macbeth" page on the Met Opera's official website at roughly 6 p.m. ET. "Macbeth" was set to open Wednesday with Domingo in the lead role.
He was set to perform September 25, 28 and October 1. He was also set to perform four dates November in "Madama Butterfly."
"While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection, I believe that my appearance in this production of Macbeth would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes," Domingo added in a statement. "As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request."
He added: "I am happy that, at the age of 78, I was able to sing the wonderful title role in the dress rehearsal of 'Macbeth,' which I consider my last performance on the Met stage. I am grateful to God and the public for what they have allowed me to accomplish here at The Metropolitan opera."
Domingo's decision comes as he faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has disputed and said were "riddled with inconsistencies."
In August, The Associated Press reported that nine women detailed alleged incidents of sexual harassment that took place over three decades beginning in the late 1980s. In September, 11 more people came forward with allegations that included verbal harassment and groping.
CNN was unable to verify their accounts.
"Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo," Nancy Seltzer, a spokesperson for Domingo, told CNN in a statement in September.
Domingo, 78, is regarded as one of the greatest opera singers of all time. He's won 14 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards and performed with fellow tenors Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras as part of the Three Tenors.
He made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera at 27 and performed there for 51 consecutive years.
CNN's Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.
