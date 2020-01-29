FARMINGTON (WFSB) Police are executing a search warrant at the home of Fotis Dulos.
According to Brian Foley, Commissioners assistant, department of emergency services in public protection DESSP, detectives have secured a search warrant for the 4 Jefferson Crossing home.
Dulos was discovered unresponsive following a suicide attempt Jan. 28. He was flown by Life Star helicopter to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, NY and is currently undergoing treatment for CO poisoning.
On Jan. 29, a judge issued a rearrest warrant for Dulos and increased the bond to $6.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.