WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a crime trend being seen all over the state, but made even worse around this time of the year as people warm up their cars in the cold weather.
We’re talking about stolen vehicles.
When it comes to stolen vehicles, police say it basically boils down to it being a crime of opportunity.
In fact, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens cannot stress enough his first word of caution.
“Do not leave your car running,” Stephens said.
It’s an easy thing to do, especially with frigid temps, but unfortunately he said “people take advantage of that. The criminals will take advantage of a person wanting to warm up their car to get it going good.”
There’s also the obvious -- Locking your car is a sure bet to keep thieves away.
Then there’s also the old school route Automotive Plus in Bristol swears by.
“One of the biggest things we see is using a steering-wheel lock to prevent these sort of things from happening,” said Cassie Nimro, service manager and fleet services manager at Automotive Plus.
Most newer vehicles already have built-in anti-car theft devices in place.
If you want to add another layer of protection, you could look into adding cameras and flood lights, maybe a low jack, which emits a signal that can be tracked by police.
Stephens stands by these safeguards but added that “cameras might not necessarily stop them. Flood lights might slow them down.”
Regardless of protection option, area police also say keep valuables out of sight to make sure no thief gets the green light to take your stuff and ride.
