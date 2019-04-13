HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after two men were shot in Hartford on Saturday.
The first shooting was reported in the area of 2190 Main St. around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The condition of the victim was not released by police.
The second shooting was reported in the area of 182 Westland St. around 8 p.m.
Police said a 21-year-old man was in stable condition after the shooting.
Police have not released either victims' names.
Both shootings are under investigation by the Major Crimes Division and no arrests have been made in either case.
