EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – It’s not something you see every day!
A snake had to be removed from a car in East Windsor on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to Winton Road after a 6-foot long snake slithered under a car.
The snake, possibly a Boa Constrictor, then wrapped itself around the engine block of the car.
Officers, with the help of bystanders, were able to remove the snake and put it into a care.
The police department believes it’s likely someone’s pet that got out of the house. The snake will be take to a wildlife center at this time.
