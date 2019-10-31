What do you call the night before Halloween?
How old is too old to trick-or-treat?
Do you think CBD products should be regulated by the FDA?
Do you think there should be a bear hunting season in CT?
Do you think your dog makes you healthier?
Do you support the repeal of vaccine exemptions?
Which nationally recognized place has the best pizza in Connecticut?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.