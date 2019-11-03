Popular astrologer Walter Mercado dies at 87

Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado Salinas died Saturday night at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to hospital spokeswoman Sofia Luquis. He was 87.
Mercado was an icon of Spanish language television, delivering daily horoscopes and his message of "lots and lots of love" for decades.
The cause of death will be announced by next of kin, Luquis said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
CNN's Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
