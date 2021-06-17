Porky Mac Updated 56 min ago Updated 56 min ago | Posted on Jun 17, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ingredients:BechamelSlow Roasted Pork Shoulder BaconProsciutto Crisp House Cured Fried Pork BellySunny Up Fried EggToasted Pankos (garnish)Parmesan (garnish)Microgreens (garnish) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shoulder Bechamel Bacon Food Gastronomy Pork Belly Crisp Ingredient Fried Egg Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Glastonbury police identify suspects arrested in connection with weekend crashes, vehicle thefts Andrew Masse, Ayah Galal, Rob Polansky, Susan Raff News DPH: Two CT residents test positive for Powassan virus infection Olivia Lank, Patricia Del Rio Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Mark Dixon News COVID-19 Updates: State's positivity rate remains below 1% WFSB Staff News Bridgeport lighthouse going up for auction Olivia Lank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.