HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There's still time for the forecast to change, but Connecticut could see snow next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there will first be a chance for light snow, or perhaps a wintry mix, on Friday.
"The wintry precipitation could make roads slick for the Friday morning commute, especially away from the coast," DePrest said.
It's not a big storm; however, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the forecast models continue to develop.
However, the weak system will be the start of a change to a more active weather pattern.
The bigger deal would be over the weekend days.
"Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days without a doubt," said DePrest. "Morning sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky during the afternoon, but we should get through the daylight hours without any snow."
Sunday is when a potent storm will bring precipitation to the state.
It's too early to discuss snowfall totals.
"Just a slight shift in the storm track of 25 to 50 miles could make the difference between a major snowstorm and a heavy rainstorm," said DePrest.
The Early Warning Forecast Center is looking at a number of scenarios that involve mixed precipitation, snow, just plain snow or all of the above.
Which one plays out and how much snow the state sees remains to be seen.
Regardless, there's at least a chance for a significant winter stor.
"No matter what happens Sunday, the storm will come to an end Sunday night, then it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the teens," DePrest said.
Following the storm there looks to be an arctic blast.
A strong north to northwesterly wind will develop during the day as the storm moves east, pushing arctic air into the state and sending temperatures down into the 20s during the afternoon and to near 0 overnight. Wind chills could fall well below zero.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
