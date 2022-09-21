American Academy of Family Physicians Inducts New President

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, MPH, MBA, FAAFP, a family physician in Long Island, New York, today assumes the role of president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The AAFP represents 127,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. As AAFP president, Iroku-Malize advocates on behalf of family physicians and patients across the country to inspire positive changes in the U.S. health care system.

Tochi Iroku-Malize , MD, MPH, MBA, was just installed as president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

"The American Academy of Family Physicians has been a significant part of my life. I like to say that I've known the AAFP longer than I've known my children," said Iroku-Malize. "I have grown as a leader, advocate, and physician thanks to the AAFP. As I begin my term as president, I remain committed to strengthening primary care by encouraging our members to be change agents in their communities and throughout the health care system, by advocating for better health care policies and payment, and by emphasizing the importance of physician well-being."

Iroku-Malize serves as founding chair and professor of family medicine for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York, and senior vice president and chair of the family medicine service line for Northwell Health. She is currently a member of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine and is active in the Association of Departments of Family Medicine.

A member of the AAFP since 1999, Iroku-Malize served as a New York State alternate delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates from 2016 to 2017, and New York State delegate to the National Conference of Special Constituencies from 2006 to 2009. She served on the Commission on Membership and Member Services and the Commission on Continuing Professional Development, for which she chaired the Subcommittee on Continuing Credit and Accreditation. She has also chaired the Maternal Morbidity & Mortality task force led by the AAFP.

At the state level, Iroku-Malize has served the New York State Academy of Family Physicians in various leadership roles including vice president, president-elect, president and board chair. She has also been involved in various national service and leadership roles, including serving on the NYSAFP Board of Directors.

Iroku-Malize is a member and delegate to the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA) and served on the Committees on Health Informatics and Medical Education. She received the 2018 Global Health Service Award from the Dr. Almanzar Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on providing medical care to low-income individuals in the Dominican Republic and Latin America.

Iroku-Malize earned her combined bachelor's and medical degrees from the University of Nigeria College of Medicine and Dentistry in Enugu. She completed an internship at Port of Spain General Hospital in Trinidad and Tobago and completed residency training in family medicine at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, New York. She earned her Master of Public Health in health policy and management from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health in New York City. She earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, with additional certifications in hospice and palliative medicine. She has the AAFP Degree of Fellow, an earned degree awarded to family physicians for distinguished service and continuing medical education.

About American Academy of Family Physicians Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 127,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine and the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, visit www.aafp.org. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

View original content:

SOURCE American Academy of Family Physicians