It looks to be official.
Rapper YG and singer Kehlani were photographed holding hands at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, seemingly confirming weeks of speculation that they are dating.
In a video posted by TMZ, the pair are seen arriving together at the Kith show when a photographer asked them if it's "official."
Kehlani is heard saying "Mmmmhmmm."
People are interested because the two recently had children with other people.
The "Go Loko" rapper reportedly welcomed his second daughter, Vibe, with Catelyn Sparks in July.
They are also the parents of a three-year-old daughter named Harmony.
Kehlani gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Adeya Nomi, with musician Javie Young-White in March.
The "Honey" singer shared on social media that she had a drug free delivery, giving birth at home in her bathroom.
During her pregnancy she told Nylon magazine that she faced backlash because she has identified as pansexual, meaning she's attracted to people regardless of their sex, gender, or gender identity.
"I've gotten everything from 'I thought she was a lesbian' to 'she was using queerness to promote her career, then went and betrayed us with a man' to 'her baby father is just a sperm donor," she said. "One, I never identified as a lesbian. I've always been pansexual."
CNN has reached out to reps for YG and Kehlani for comment.
