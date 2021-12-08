According to Rebel Wilson, not everyone on her management team was excited about her weight loss journey.
The "Pitch Perfect" star has documented her fitness transformation on social media for more than a year.
Wilson told BBC Breakfast in a recent interview that "I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this year of health, I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life'."
"And they were like, 'why? Why would you want to do that?'" she said. "Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."
Wilson declared 2020 "The Year of Health" for her and began sharing her workouts and weight loss on her verified Instagram account.
