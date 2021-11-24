Recipe of the Week: Brownies from Scratch
Ingredients:
1 C. Margarine (we're using butter)
2 C. Sugar
1/2 C. Cocoa
2 Eggs
1 tsp Vanilla
2 C Flour
Instructions:
In a medium mixing bowl cream butter, gradually adding sugar until light and fluffy. Blend in cocoa. Add eggs and vanilla, mix well. Mix in flour, 1 cup at a time. Batter will be still. Spread in a 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 for 25 to 30 minutes.
