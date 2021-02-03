Ingredients:
7 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup SELF RISING flour
1 or 2 tsp vanilla. ( I jazz it up by changing to lemon or orange extract)
Directions:
Separate the eggs being sure not to get any yolk in the whites. Put 1/2 cup sugar in the whites and beat until it forms peaks
In separate bowl add 1/2 cup sugar and yolks , add flavoring and beat until sugar is mixed in well and yolkes are a little thicker. - 1-2 minutes
Pour yolks over the whites. Sift the 1 cup self rising flour over yolks. Fold together till flour is well mixed.
Pour into tube pan with removable bottom or spring form pan .Do not grease pan.
Bake 325 for approx 40 minutes...top should be a nice light tan Color and spring back when lightly touched. Cool with pan positioned upside down ( my tube pan has legs”) on cups to keep it off the counter till dolled. Run a knife around the sides of the pan, remove the outer pan, run knife under cake and gently lift onto a rack.
Can be served alone, with fruit, or whatever you like. My elderly friends toast it.
Freezes nicely.
Can easily be made within your 5 minute time frame working as a team. I can make it in about 8 minutes working alone.
Yum
