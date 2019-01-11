Apple cake
INGREDIENTS
• 3 large eggs
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• 1 cup vegetable oil
• 2 cups all purpose flour
• 1tsp baking soda
• 2 tsp ground cinnamon
• 1 tsp vanilla extact
• 1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
• 4 cups slightly tart apples peeled, and thinly sliced
• Cream cheese frosting
• 3/4 cup cream cheese
• 4 Tablespoons butter softned
• 2 cups confectionary sugar
• 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
• or
• Whipped cream
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Generously butter a 13x9 inch baking dish.
Ina large bowl beat eggs with a electric mixer until frothy. Add the oil and sugar, beat until sugar has dissolved.
Combine all dry ingredients. Add dry ingredients to egg mixture along with the vanilla , and walnuts.
Spread apple in the bottom of the generously buttered cake pan. Pour the batter over apples. Smooth the batter completely over the apples abd bake for one hour. Cool to room temperature.
Make the icing:
Beat the cream cheese and butter together, until fluffy. Gradually add in the confectioner sugar and lemon juice, blende until smooth. Frost the cake
