A record number of travelers are expected for the Thanksgiving holiday, officials with Triple A said on Sunday.
Tens of millions of people are expected to travel by car, but Triple A reported an increased compared to previous years in air travel.
Channel 3 spoke with folks at Bradley Airport who said they are trying to beat the rush.
“I can get home before it gets crazy, crazy,” said Florida resident, Max Carrozella.
Triple A is reporting nationally 54 million Americans will drive, fly, or ride the rails and waterways to get to their Thanksgiving destination.
“I went with the cheapest option to get back early Saturday get ready for the work week and it should be good, I hope,” said Carrozzella.
Triple A said this will mark the largest number of people traveling since 2005.
“We’re coming for Thanksgiving and I brought half of the food frozen on the plane all of it from for the seafood gumbo,” said California resident, Joanne Smith.
In New England, AAA officials said 2.5 million people will travel for the holiday, with more than 275,000 flying.
On the New England road’s, Triple A expects 3,000 drivers to have car troubles in the Greater Hartford area alone.
Those who frequently travel for work told Channel 3 they are looking forward to being grounded for the holiday.
“Just family get together for food, you know, just chill out and have a good time,” said Virginia resident, Jessica Hughes.
And, while most people are expected to travel by car, Triple A is reporting gas prices to be the highest they have been in the last four years.
