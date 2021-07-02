Red, White & Blue Surf Burger
SERVES: 4 | PREP TIME: 15 mins | COOK TIME: 6-8 mins
BURGER INGREDIENTS
• 2 Cans of Safe Catch Salmon
• 1 Egg
• ½ Heaping Cup of Quick Oats
• 1 tsp garlic powder
• ½ tsp dried ginger
• Salt & Pepper to taste
• Top with Pepper Jack cheese slice
SLAW INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 Red Cabbage (medium size)
• 1 tsp dried ginger
• 1/2 tsp onion powder
• salt & pepper to taste
• 2 Tbls mayonnaise
• 1 Tbls apple cider vinegar
• 1 Tbls lemon juice or squeeze ½ lemon
TOOLS YOU'LL NEED
• 2 Medium Mixing Bowl
• Measuring Cups & Spoons
• Spatula
• Aluminum Foil
• Cooking Spray
• Egg Ring (Nice to have)
• Knife & Cutting Board
INSTRUCTIONS
Burger Steps
1. Beat egg in mixing bowl, add dry spices, mix until incorporated
2. Flake two cans of salmon in the can (do not drain), then pour each into mixing bowl
3. Put Quick Oats in a blender and pulse until a medium-coarse flour is achieved, then add to mixing bowl
4. Fold ingredients with a spatula until evenly mixed together (set aside for 5 mins)
5. Preheat grill on high, then fold a single sheet of aluminum foil in half to create a double layer, to cover the grill grate
6. Coat foil generously with cooking spray
7. Use a 1/3 cup to scoop salmon burger mix and either form by hand or place inside an egg ring to create the classic burger shape
8. Cook each side 3-4 minutes on grill, or until golden brown
9. Add cheese before removing from grill
Slaw Steps
1. Finely shred half a medium red cabbage
2. Mix wet and dry ingredients in mixing bowl until incorporated
3. Add Cabbage & toss until evenly dressed
4. Cover & set aside in refrigerator (Can make in advance)
SERVING SUGGESTION
Salmon is an amazingly versatile source of lean protein and Omega-3’s, so feel free to sauce with your favorites: barbecue, sweet chili, or an herb ranch. Also, add your favorite burger toppings too: lettuce, tomato, pickles or whatever your family enjoys. This recipe makes 4 Salmon
