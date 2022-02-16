HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There are calls for more transparency in the middle of a scandal at one of the state’s top agencies.
The Office of Policy and Management (OPM), which handles state spending, is under investigation.
Republicans want greater accountability.
Calls for more investigations are getting louder.
This has already led to the firing of a top state official and the resignation of the Chief State’s Attorney.
Republicans are calling it corruption and want action.
“One of the issues that we certainly continue to see percolate is the corruption that yet again is in the state of Connecticut,” said state Representative Vinny Candelora (R – Minority Leader).
House Republicans are laying out their agenda for the session: lower taxes and getting tough on crime.
Wednesday’s news conference was dominated by a scandal in Governor Lamont’s administration.
“Our caucus proposals is to have an inspector general come in, an independent body to look at the fraud and abuse that we have seen in government,” Candelora said.
There is already a federal investigation into the Office of Policy and Management over the mishandling of state contracts.
Deputy Secretary Kostas Diamantis was fired and Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo resigned when it came to light that he hired Diamantis’ daughter allegedly as a favor.
One contract involved a school construction project. Senate Republicans want public hearings.
“If they want a public hearing they can have a public hearing sure,” Lamont said.
More questions are being raised over what Lamont’s OPM Secretary Melissa McCaw knew about those contracts.
This week, more eyebrows were raised over a meeting with the governor in 2020 with the Connecticut State Building Trades Council.
The agenda addressed concerns about Diamantis’ handling of contracts.
“None of that came up. There was real concern about PLAs real concern about Killingly, that’s what we addressed then and there. I don’t remember anything related Kosta maybe something about PLAs but nothing that rose to my level that was actionable,” Lamont said.
The House Speaker says: “The governor has said he would support legislative hearings and I will talk with him, our committee chairs and ranking members to get everyone’s thoughts and perspectives.”
