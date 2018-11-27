SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A new Italian restaurant has opened in Southington.
Mamma Mia restaurant opened Monday on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.
The restaurant was created to promote true Italian cuisine and true Neapolitan pizza in the state.
Mamma Mia is owned by the Camputaro family.
The grand opening of the restaurant is on Friday at 11 a.m.
For more information about Mamma Mia, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.