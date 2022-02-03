Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy.
The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child.
On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump -- plus a new one.
"How the gang pulled up to black history month," she wrote in the caption on a series of photos which included one of her in profile with her belly bared.
Interestingly enough, that photo appeared to be taken in a less than opulent bathroom, leading writer Tammie Teclemariam to tweet: "Whose normal bathroom is this!"
Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, also 33, went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021. They have not shared her due date.
