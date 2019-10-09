Robert Downey Jr. is fine with not winning an Oscar for playing Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. has said thanks, but no thanks to an Oscar nomination campaign for his performance in "Avengers: Endgame."
Downey, who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke with Howard Stern this week about the film. Stern, who said he loved "Endgame," suggested Downey should be rewarded for his performance.
"Because it's a superhero movie they turn [up] their nose at it," Stern said about Academy voters. "The performance is excellent. It's a totally believable character."
Downey replied, "I'm so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about [an Oscar campaign for his work]. And I said, 'Let's not.'"
Disney launched its 2019 For Your Consideration website earlier this month and the record-breaking "Avengers: Endgame" is among the films advertised in its campaign for Oscar accolades.
There is no bid for Downey for best actor, although "Iron Man" director Jon Favreau said he's in favor of it.
"He has my vote for sure," Favreau told Variety. "I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category. But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and 'Endgame,' there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character."
