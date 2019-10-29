Robert Evans' final tweet was as epic as him

Robert Evans was bigger than life and he left us with a little something that we can meditate upon.
The Hollywood titan who died over the weekend at the age of 89 is being hailed for his final tweet that reflected his outspoken nature.
Back in July, Evans responded to a tweet from Scott Feinberg, who shared a story he had written about Evans and Paramount Pictures parting ways after 52 years.
Evans responded to that tweet and a now-deleted tweet from publicist Danny Deraney.
"I bet your ass I've done more in the last month than you in your entire life," Evans wrote.
Evans was incredibly accomplished. He was credited with helping resurrect Paramount Pictures in the 1960s and 1970s by bringing such projects as "Chinatown," "The Godfather" and "Rosemary's Baby" to the big screen.
As an independent producer, he worked on films like "Marathon Man," "Urban Cowboy" and "The Cotton Club."
Francis Ford Coppola often clashed with Evans while Coppola was directing "The Godfather."
But the famed director offered up a tribute to Evans after his passing telling Variety, "I remember Bob Evans' charm, good looks, enthusiasm, style, and sense of humor."
"He had strong instincts as evidenced by the long list of great films in his career," Coppola said. "When I worked with Bob, some of his helpful ideas included suggesting John Marley as Woltz and Sterling Hayden as the Police Captain, and his ultimate realization that 'The Godfather' could be 2 hours and 45 minutes in length; also, making a movie out of 'The Cotton Club' — casting Richard Gere and Gregory Hines, and bringing Milena Canonero, George Faison, Richard Sylbert, and many other talented people to work on the film. May the kid always stay in the picture."
Evans titled his 1994 memoir, "The Kid Stays in the Picture," after a famous line from Hollywood mogul Darryl F. Zanuck.
Evans wrote in his memoir that after writer Ernest Hemingway and the cast of "The Sun Also Rises" (which was based on Hemingway's novel of the same name) attempted to get him thrown off the film, Zanuck declared, "The kid stays in the picture."
Others in the industry offered their thoughts on Evans including actress/director Rose McGowan.
"Robert Evans was my kind of Hollywood. The real Hollywood," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "The Hollywood of mavericks, rascals, cowboys and larger-than-life personalities, not the conglomerates that now rule through mediocrity and make movies by consensus."
