ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB)- The Rocky Hill Mayor is holding an elastic drive to help a Facebook group that has been sewing masks for healthcare personnel.
Mayor Lisa Marotta said the group has enough material to create the masks but not enough elastic and donations are needed.
Marotta hopes folks in surrounding communities may have elastic stored away at home that can be donated and used for making masks.
The Mayor is accepting elastic donations at 23 Autumn Circle in Rocky Hill. There will be a basket for donations in the driveway.
