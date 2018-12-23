ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Rocky Hill Police have located a man who was reported missing over the weekend.
Police were searching for 79-year-old Alfred Papineau Jr. whose daughter said he did not return home on Sunday afternoon after visiting with a friend in East Hampton at about 1:30 p.m.
Police said Papineau suffers from dementia.
On Monday morning, police said Papineau had been located and that the silver alert was canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.