Rose Panna Cotta
Ingredients:
• 1 envelope unflavored powdered gelatin (about 2½ tsp.)
• 1½ cups plain Greek yogurt
• 1 Tbsp. rose syrup
• 1¼ cups heavy cream, divided
• ½ cup sugar
• Strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries (for serving; optional)
Preparation
Step 1
Whisk gelatin with ¼ cup water in a small bowl to combine. Let sit 15 minutes.
Step 2
Mix yogurt, rose syrup, and ½ cup cream in a medium bowl to combine. Heat sugar and remaining ¾ cup cream in a small saucepan over medium, stirring often, until mixture is hot and sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Whisk in gelatin mixture, then pour into yogurt mixture and whisk to combine.
Step 3
Divide panna cotta mixture among eight 4-oz. ramekins, small bowls, coffee cups, or any small vessel you’d like to use for serving. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and chill until set, at least 2 hours.
Step 4
To serve, top panna cottas with berries marinated in balsamic or elderflower liquor (ST Germaine) .
Do Ahead: Panna cotta (without toppings) can be made 2 days ahead. Cover and keep chilled
