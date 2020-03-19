Rosie O'Donnell is bringing back her talk show to raise money for the arts amid coronavirus pandemic

Rosie O'Donnell is back.
The host of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," which aired from 1996 to 2002, is bringing her talk show back for one night only this Sunday. The show will raise money for The Actors Fund, which supports people across all areas of the entertainment industry.
"Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," O'Donnell said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now -- in this time of tremendous need -- it's our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in."
She posted about the event on her Twitter account with a link on where to watch.
Nate Berkus, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Neil Patrick Harris, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Idina Menzel and Jordin Sparks are some of the celebrities slated to appear on the show.
The special will air live on YouTube and Broadway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.