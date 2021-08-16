Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go

Well, that was quick and yet not.
Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Free Guy" just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.
Over the weekend, Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.
"Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel," he tweeted. "Woo hoo!! #irony."
The film's director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own "Yuuuuuuuup."
In the movie, Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.
The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.
