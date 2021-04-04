SAG Awards: See the full list of winners

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year's best performances in film and television, airs on Sunday night.
The ceremony, which is a pre-recorded, one-hour telecast, will not be like previous years in terms of fanfare. But the honor being bestowed upon the winners remains the same as the show is voted upon by the roughly 160,000 members in the guild.
Below is a full list of nominees. Check back for updates on the winners as they're announced.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True" *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" *WINNER
Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, "Ozark" *WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" *WINNER
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" *WINNER
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown" *WINNER
"Lovecraft Country"
"Ozark"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Dead to Me"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek" *WINNER
"Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"The Boys"
"Cobra Kai"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian" *WINNER
"Westworld"
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari" *WINNER
Helena Zengel, "News of the World"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Minari"
"One Night in Miami"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mulan"
"News of the World"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Wonder Woman 1984" *WINNER
