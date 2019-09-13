Sam Smith's preferred gender pronouns are they/them.

Sam Smith identifies as genderqueer and non-binary, and the singer took to Instagram Friday to clarify their preferred prounouns.
"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.," Smith wrote. "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."
Smith went on to tag some people who are activists in the non-binary community.
"I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I'll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding."
The singer also announced this week that their breakthrough single, "Stay With Me," has been streamed over 1 billion times, writing, "Wild wild wild. Wild life."
