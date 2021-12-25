(WFSB) - You may have just unwrapped one this morning as a present, but shoppers beware this holiday season scammers are finding new ways to take your money through gift cards.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, gift cards are the number one payment method for scammers, and they say the scams are becoming more threatening and convincing.
By the end of 2021 gift card spending is projected to jump by 27 percent due to an ongoing product shortages and supply chain issues according to retail experts.
But with this uptick, the Federal Trade Commission says about one and four people have reported losing money to scammers after purchasing gift cards.
In an effort to combat these thefts, a consumer advocacy organization called Scam Spotter Dot Com says you should follow these tips to keep the scammers at bay.
Number one slow it down. Scammers often create a sense a false sense of urgency when speaking with you so that they can bypass your better instincts. So, take your time.
Two, double check all the details you are being told. If you get a call from an unknown number, hang up and call the alleged company directly.
Three, stop and don’t send. Often deceivers will tell you to purchase gift cards in form of a payment, which is a red flag.
Remember gift cards are only given as a gift and never as payment under threat.
The FTC says if you paid someone with a gift card and gave them any numbers on the card here is what you do.
First find the card and the receipt and report the incident to the card issuer.
Then report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
