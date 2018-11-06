HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday has been a very soggy Election Day, but the rain will soon come to an end.
As of mid-afternoon, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said rainfall totals since Monday ranged from 0.50” to 1.0” in many locations.
As a cold front moves through the state Tuesday evening, showers will end between 6 and 9 p.m.
"A southerly wind could be quite gusty in parts of the state before the front moves through, especially near near any heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms," DePrest said.
Temps will dip back into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday look partly sunny and breezy.
"Cool air will gradually move into the state, but temperatures should still manage to reach 60 degrees or higher by midday or during the early afternoon," DePrest said.
The next chance for rain will be on Friday.
The day may start out a little sunny, but clouds will quickly develop.
Temps should reach the upper 40s and low 50s during the day and dip into the 30s by Saturday morning.
"Rain will end quickly Saturday morning and the sky will be partly sunny most of the day," DePrest said.
The wind will pick up, and could gut to 40 mph or higher.
Both days, temps won’t get out of the 40s overnight.
Looking ahead at next week, Tuesday's storm system could bring a wintry mix, and possibly some accumulation of snow and sleet, especially in the hills.
Ch. 3 meteorologists will be keeping a close eye on this.
